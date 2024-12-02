Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 13 10 3 0 37 11 33

Marseille 13 8 2 3 29 17 26

Monaco 13 8 2 3 22 12 26

----------------------------------

Lille 13 6 5 2 21 13 23

----------------------------------

Lyon 13 6 4 3 23 17 22

----------------------------------

Nice 13 5 5 3 24 16 20

----------------------------------

Lens 13 5 5 3 15 12 20

Auxerre 13 6 1 6 21 21 19

Reims 13 5 3 5 20 18 18

Toulouse 13 5 3 5 15 14 18

Brest 13 5 1 7 19 23 16

Rennes 13 4 2 7 18 19 14

Strasbourg 13 3 4 6 22 27 13

Angers 13 3 4 6 14 21 13

Saint-Etienne 13 4 1 8 11 30 13

----------------------------------

Le Havre 13 4 0 9 10 24 12

----------------------------------

Nantes 13 2 5 6 15 20 11

Montpellier 13 2 2 9 13 34 8

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2