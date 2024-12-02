Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 13 10 3 0 37 11 33
Marseille 13 8 2 3 29 17 26
Monaco 13 8 2 3 22 12 26
----------------------------------
Lille 13 6 5 2 21 13 23
----------------------------------
Lyon 13 6 4 3 23 17 22
----------------------------------
Nice 13 5 5 3 24 16 20
----------------------------------
Lens 13 5 5 3 15 12 20
Auxerre 13 6 1 6 21 21 19
Reims 13 5 3 5 20 18 18
Toulouse 13 5 3 5 15 14 18
Brest 13 5 1 7 19 23 16
Rennes 13 4 2 7 18 19 14
Strasbourg 13 3 4 6 22 27 13
Angers 13 3 4 6 14 21 13
Saint-Etienne 13 4 1 8 11 30 13
----------------------------------
Le Havre 13 4 0 9 10 24 12
----------------------------------
Nantes 13 2 5 6 15 20 11
Montpellier 13 2 2 9 13 34 8
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
More Stories From World
-
Kosovo, Serbia engage in war of words after canal blast3 minutes ago
-
Norway suspends deep-sea mining projects: govt allies3 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated3 minutes ago
-
Cavs get 'statement' win over Celtics in showdown of NBA's best3 minutes ago
-
Guardiola hits 'sacked in the morning' taunt for six13 minutes ago
-
UN chief defends plastic pollution talks after collapse22 minutes ago
-
Allen does it all in Bills' snowy NFL win over 49ers23 minutes ago
-
Biden pardons son Hunter in final weeks of presidency32 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table32 minutes ago
-
Liverpool flip script on Man City to take commanding Premier League lead32 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated32 minutes ago
-
Auto giant Stellantis announces 'immediate' resignation of CEO Tavares33 minutes ago