Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 13 10 3 0 37 11 33
Marseille 13 8 2 3 29 17 26
Lille 14 7 5 2 24 14 26
----------------------------------
Monaco 13 8 2 3 22 12 26
----------------------------------
Lyon 13 6 4 3 23 17 22
----------------------------------
Nice 13 5 5 3 24 16 20
----------------------------------
Lens 13 5 5 3 15 12 20
Auxerre 13 6 1 6 21 21 19
Reims 13 5 3 5 20 18 18
Toulouse 13 5 3 5 15 14 18
Brest 14 5 1 8 20 26 16
Rennes 13 4 2 7 18 19 14
Strasbourg 13 3 4 6 22 27 13
Angers 13 3 4 6 14 21 13
Saint-Etienne 13 4 1 8 11 30 13
----------------------------------
Le Havre 13 4 0 9 10 24 12
----------------------------------
Nantes 13 2 5 6 15 20 11
Montpellier 13 2 2 9 13 34 8
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
Recent Stories
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded
HRCP organizes an outreach meeting, as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of A ..
Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China company
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results12 minutes ago
-
Inter beat Parma to close in on Serie A leaders Napoli22 minutes ago
-
Fresh rallies in Georgia after PM said 'won battle' with pro-EU protesters22 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result32 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table32 minutes ago
-
Messi named MLS Most Valuable Player after record-setting season32 minutes ago
-
Zelensky slams Putin after Russian strikes kill 111 hour ago
-
Spain, Germany hail Mercosur deal but France and EU farmers fume1 hour ago
-
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis1 hour ago
-
Russian strike kills 7 in southern Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Russian strike kills 9 in southern Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Impeachment looms ever closer for South Korean president2 hours ago