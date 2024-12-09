Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 14 10 4 0 37 11 34

Monaco 14 9 2 3 24 12 29

Marseille 13 8 2 3 29 17 26

Lille 14 7 5 2 24 14 26

Lyon 14 7 4 3 26 17 25

Nice 14 6 5 3 26 17 23

Lens 14 6 5 3 17 12 23

Auxerre 14 6 2 6 21 21 20

Reims 14 5 4 5 20 18 19

Toulouse 14 5 3 6 15 16 18

Brest 14 5 1 8 20 26 16

Rennes 14 4 2 8 18 20 14

Nantes 14 3 5 6 16 20 14

Strasbourg 14 3 5 6 22 27 14

Angers 14 3 4 7 14 24 13

Saint-Etienne 13 4 1 8 11 30 13

Le Havre 14 4 0 10 11 26 12

Montpellier 14 2 2 10 13 36 8

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

