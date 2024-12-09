Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 14 10 4 0 37 11 34

Monaco 14 9 2 3 24 12 29

Marseille 13 8 2 3 29 17 26

-----------------------------------

Lille 14 7 5 2 24 14 26

-----------------------------------

Lyon 14 7 4 3 26 17 25

-----------------------------------

Nice 14 6 5 3 26 17 23

-----------------------------------

Lens 14 6 5 3 17 12 23

Auxerre 14 6 2 6 21 21 20

Reims 14 5 4 5 20 18 19

Toulouse 14 5 3 6 15 16 18

Brest 14 5 1 8 20 26 16

Rennes 14 4 2 8 18 20 14

Nantes 14 3 5 6 16 20 14

Strasbourg 14 3 5 6 22 27 14

Angers 14 3 4 7 14 24 13

-----------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 13 4 1 8 11 30 13

-----------------------------------

Le Havre 14 4 0 10 11 26 12

Montpellier 14 2 2 10 13 36 8

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

afp

Related Topics

Brest Angers Saint-Etienne Nantes Montpellier Auxerre Reims Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Paris Monaco Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

15 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

1 day ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

1 day ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

1 day ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From World