Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 14 10 4 0 37 11 34
Marseille 15 9 3 3 32 18 30
Monaco 15 9 3 3 24 12 30
-----------------------------------
Lille 15 7 6 2 25 15 27
-----------------------------------
Lyon 14 7 4 3 26 17 25
-----------------------------------
Nice 15 6 6 3 28 19 24
-----------------------------------
Lens 15 6 6 3 19 14 24
Auxerre 15 6 3 6 23 23 21
Toulouse 15 6 3 6 17 17 21
Reims 15 5 5 5 20 18 20
Brest 15 6 1 8 24 27 19
Rennes 15 5 2 8 20 20 17
Strasbourg 15 4 5 6 25 27 17
Nantes 15 3 5 7 17 24 14
Angers 15 3 4 8 14 26 13
-----------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 15 4 1 10 12 33 13
-----------------------------------
Le Havre 15 4 0 11 11 29 12
Montpellier 15 2 3 10 15 38 9
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
afp
