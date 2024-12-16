Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 14 10 4 0 37 11 34

Marseille 15 9 3 3 32 18 30

Monaco 15 9 3 3 24 12 30

-----------------------------------

Lille 15 7 6 2 25 15 27

-----------------------------------

Lyon 14 7 4 3 26 17 25

-----------------------------------

Nice 15 6 6 3 28 19 24

-----------------------------------

Lens 15 6 6 3 19 14 24

Auxerre 15 6 3 6 23 23 21

Toulouse 15 6 3 6 17 17 21

Reims 15 5 5 5 20 18 20

Brest 15 6 1 8 24 27 19

Rennes 15 5 2 8 20 20 17

Strasbourg 15 4 5 6 25 27 17

Nantes 15 3 5 7 17 24 14

Angers 15 3 4 8 14 26 13

-----------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 15 4 1 10 12 33 13

-----------------------------------

Le Havre 15 4 0 11 11 29 12

Montpellier 15 2 3 10 15 38 9

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

afp