Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 14 10 4 0 37 11 34

Marseille 15 9 3 3 32 18 30

Monaco 15 9 3 3 24 12 30

-----------------------------------

Lille 15 7 6 2 25 15 27

-----------------------------------

Lyon 14 7 4 3 26 17 25

-----------------------------------

Nice 15 6 6 3 28 19 24

-----------------------------------

Lens 15 6 6 3 19 14 24

Auxerre 15 6 3 6 23 23 21

Toulouse 15 6 3 6 17 17 21

Reims 15 5 5 5 20 18 20

Brest 15 6 1 8 24 27 19

Rennes 15 5 2 8 20 20 17

Strasbourg 15 4 5 6 25 27 17

Nantes 15 3 5 7 17 24 14

Angers 15 3 4 8 14 26 13

-----------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 15 4 1 10 12 33 13

-----------------------------------

Le Havre 15 4 0 11 11 29 12

Montpellier 15 2 3 10 15 38 9

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

afp

Related Topics

Brest Angers Saint-Etienne Nantes Montpellier Auxerre Reims Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Paris Monaco Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

15 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

1 day ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

1 day ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

1 day ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

1 day ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From World