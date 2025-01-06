Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 16 12 4 0 44 14 40

Marseille 15 9 3 3 32 18 30

Monaco 16 9 3 4 26 16 30

-----------------------------------

Lille 16 7 7 2 26 16 28

-----------------------------------

Lyon 16 8 4 4 28 21 28

-----------------------------------

Nice 16 7 6 3 31 21 27

-----------------------------------

Lens 16 6 6 4 19 15 24

Toulouse 16 7 3 6 18 17 24

Auxerre 16 6 3 7 24 26 21

Strasbourg 16 5 5 6 28 28 20

Reims 16 5 5 6 21 21 20

Brest 16 6 1 9 24 29 19

Rennes 16 5 2 9 22 23 17

Angers 16 4 4 8 16 26 16

Saint-Etienne 16 5 1 10 15 35 16

-----------------------------------

Nantes 16 3 6 7 18 25 15

-----------------------------------

Le Havre 15 4 0 11 11 29 12

Montpellier 16 2 3 11 15 39 9

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2