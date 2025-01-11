Football: French Ligue 1 table

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 02:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 16 12 4 0 44 14 40

Marseille 16 10 3 3 37 19 33

Monaco 17 9 4 4 28 18 31

-----------------------------------

Lille 16 7 7 2 26 16 28

-----------------------------------

Lyon 16 8 4 4 28 20 28

-----------------------------------

Nice 16 7 6 3 31 21 27

-----------------------------------

Lens 16 6 6 4 19 15 24

Toulouse 16 7 3 6 18 17 24

Auxerre 16 6 3 7 24 26 21

Strasbourg 16 5 5 6 28 28 20

Reims 16 5 5 6 21 21 20

Brest 16 6 1 9 24 29 19

Rennes 16 5 2 9 22 23 17

Nantes 17 3 7 7 20 27 16

Angers 16 4 4 8 16 26 16

-----------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 16 5 1 10 15 35 16

-----------------------------------

Le Havre 16 4 0 12 12 34 12

Montpellier 16 2 3 11 15 39 9

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

