Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 16 12 4 0 44 14 40
Marseille 16 10 3 3 37 19 33
Monaco 17 9 4 4 28 18 31
-----------------------------------
Lille 16 7 7 2 26 16 28
-----------------------------------
Lyon 16 8 4 4 28 20 28
-----------------------------------
Nice 16 7 6 3 31 21 27
-----------------------------------
Lens 16 6 6 4 19 15 24
Toulouse 16 7 3 6 18 17 24
Auxerre 16 6 3 7 24 26 21
Strasbourg 16 5 5 6 28 28 20
Reims 16 5 5 6 21 21 20
Brest 16 6 1 9 24 29 19
Rennes 16 5 2 9 22 23 17
Nantes 17 3 7 7 20 27 16
Angers 16 4 4 8 16 26 16
-----------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 16 5 1 10 15 35 16
-----------------------------------
Le Havre 16 4 0 12 12 34 12
Montpellier 16 2 3 11 15 39 9
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spectacular opening ceremony
Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Cricket Leagues
Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Release on January 10, Special Scre ..
Qatar, US hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts
WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record
Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo
Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases surge in Gaza
Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms
UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on record at 1.55°C above pre-i ..
Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime ..
Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires
2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table27 seconds ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro sworn in as opponents decry 'coup,' US hikes bounty10 minutes ago
-
2024 hottest recorded year, crossed global warming limit20 minutes ago
-
Los Angeles like 'war scene' after fires: Biden40 minutes ago
-
Brazil gives Meta 72 hours to explain new fact-checking policies50 minutes ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro takes presidential oath, opposition decries 'coup'2 hours ago
-
UN rights experts urge US Senate to reject bill sanctioning the International Criminal Court2 hours ago
-
Nicolas Maduro: Venezuela's iron-fisted 'worker president'2 hours ago
-
Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo2 hours ago
-
UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on record at 1.55°C above pre-industrial level2 hours ago
-
Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires2 hours ago
-
US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitimate' swearing-in3 hours ago