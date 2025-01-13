Football: French Ligue 1 table

Open Menu

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 16 12 4 0 44 14 40

Marseille 17 11 3 3 39 20 36

Monaco 17 9 4 4 28 18 31

-----------------------------------

Nice 17 8 6 3 35 23 30

-----------------------------------

Lille 17 7 8 2 26 16 29

-----------------------------------

Lyon 17 8 4 5 29 22 28

-----------------------------------

Lens 17 7 6 4 21 16 27

Toulouse 17 7 3 7 19 19 24

Strasbourg 17 6 5 6 30 29 23

Auxerre 17 6 4 7 24 26 22

Brest 17 7 1 9 26 30 22

Reims 17 5 5 7 23 25 20

Angers 17 5 4 8 19 27 19

Rennes 17 5 2 10 23 25 17

Nantes 17 3 7 7 20 27 16

-----------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 16 5 1 10 15 35 16

-----------------------------------

Le Havre 17 4 0 13 13 36 12

Montpellier 17 2 3 12 16 42 9

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

