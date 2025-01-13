Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 01:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 16 12 4 0 44 14 40
Marseille 17 11 3 3 39 20 36
Monaco 17 9 4 4 28 18 31
-----------------------------------
Nice 17 8 6 3 35 23 30
-----------------------------------
Lille 17 7 8 2 26 16 29
-----------------------------------
Lyon 17 8 4 5 29 22 28
-----------------------------------
Lens 17 7 6 4 21 16 27
Toulouse 17 7 3 7 19 19 24
Strasbourg 17 6 5 6 30 29 23
Auxerre 17 6 4 7 24 26 22
Brest 17 7 1 9 26 30 22
Reims 17 5 5 7 23 25 20
Angers 17 5 4 8 19 27 19
Rennes 17 5 2 10 23 25 17
Nantes 17 3 7 7 20 27 16
-----------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 16 5 1 10 15 35 16
-----------------------------------
Le Havre 17 4 0 13 13 36 12
Montpellier 17 2 3 12 16 42 9
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
Recent Stories
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin
1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..
TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..
NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..
Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation
UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transition at 15th IRENA Assembly
1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transforming passion for gaming into ..
Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels economic diversification in U ..
Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness fo ..
DP World ILT20 Season 3 kicks off
Great Britain, Ireland complete emphatic victory at 2025 Team Cup
Creators HQ, Meta forge strategic partnership to launch region’s first 'Creato ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table5 minutes ago
-
Croatia populist president re-elected in landslide15 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table25 minutes ago
-
Arsenal defeat to Man Utd one in a 1,000, says defiant Arteta35 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result - 2nd update45 minutes ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results -- collated55 minutes ago
-
Syria has real opportunity to move from darkness to light through national dialogue: UN1 hour ago
-
Inter squeeze past Venezia to put pressure on Serie A leaders Napoli1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table3 hours ago
-
Croatia's populist president appears set for re-election3 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results3 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table4 hours ago