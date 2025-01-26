Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 18 14 4 0 48 16 46
Marseille 18 11 4 3 40 21 37
Monaco 19 10 4 5 32 22 34
-----------------------------------
Lille 18 8 8 2 28 17 32
-----------------------------------
Nice 18 8 6 4 36 25 30
-----------------------------------
Lyon 18 8 5 5 29 22 29
-----------------------------------
Lens 18 7 6 5 22 18 27
Toulouse 18 7 4 7 19 19 25
Brest 18 8 1 9 28 31 25
Strasbourg 18 6 6 6 31 30 24
Auxerre 19 6 5 8 25 29 23
Angers 18 6 4 8 21 27 22
Reims 18 5 6 7 24 26 21
Saint-Etienne 19 5 3 11 18 39 18
Rennes 19 5 2 12 26 30 17
-----------------------------------
Nantes 18 3 8 7 21 28 17
-----------------------------------
Le Havre 18 4 1 13 14 37 13
Montpellier 18 3 3 12 18 43 12
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
