Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 19 14 5 0 49 17 47

Marseille 18 11 4 3 40 21 37

Monaco 19 10 4 5 32 22 34

-----------------------------------

Lille 19 8 8 3 29 19 32

-----------------------------------

Nice 18 8 6 4 36 25 30

-----------------------------------

Lyon 18 8 5 5 29 22 29

-----------------------------------

Brest 19 9 1 9 29 31 28

Lens 18 7 6 5 22 18 27

Strasbourg 19 7 6 6 33 31 27

Toulouse 18 7 4 7 19 19 25

Auxerre 19 6 5 8 25 29 23

Reims 19 5 7 7 25 27 22

Angers 18 6 4 8 21 27 22

Saint-Etienne 19 5 3 11 18 39 18

Rennes 19 5 2 12 26 30 17

-----------------------------------

Nantes 18 3 8 7 21 28 17

-----------------------------------

Le Havre 19 4 1 14 14 38 13

Montpellier 18 3 3 12 18 43 12

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital ..

Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

2 hours ago
 Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

3 hours ago
 Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

3 hours ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

4 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

4 hours ago
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

4 hours ago
 Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 ..

Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors

4 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

5 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

5 hours ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

5 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, hea ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From World