Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 12:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 19 14 5 0 49 17 47
Marseille 18 11 4 3 40 21 37
Monaco 19 10 4 5 32 22 34
-----------------------------------
Lille 19 8 8 3 29 19 32
-----------------------------------
Nice 18 8 6 4 36 25 30
-----------------------------------
Lyon 19 8 6 5 30 23 30
-----------------------------------
Lens 19 8 6 5 23 18 30
Brest 19 9 1 9 29 31 28
Strasbourg 19 7 6 6 33 31 27
Toulouse 19 7 4 8 20 21 25
Auxerre 19 6 5 8 25 29 23
Reims 19 5 7 7 25 27 22
Angers 19 6 4 9 21 28 22
Nantes 19 3 9 7 22 29 18
Saint-Etienne 19 5 3 11 18 39 18
-----------------------------------
Rennes 19 5 2 12 26 30 17
-----------------------------------
Montpellier 19 4 3 12 20 44 15
Le Havre 19 4 1 14 14 38 13
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
