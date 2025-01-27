Open Menu

Published January 27, 2025

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 19 14 5 0 49 17 47

Marseille 18 11 4 3 40 21 37

Monaco 19 10 4 5 32 22 34

-----------------------------------

Lille 19 8 8 3 29 19 32

-----------------------------------

Nice 18 8 6 4 36 25 30

-----------------------------------

Lyon 19 8 6 5 30 23 30

-----------------------------------

Lens 19 8 6 5 23 18 30

Brest 19 9 1 9 29 31 28

Strasbourg 19 7 6 6 33 31 27

Toulouse 19 7 4 8 20 21 25

Auxerre 19 6 5 8 25 29 23

Reims 19 5 7 7 25 27 22

Angers 19 6 4 9 21 28 22

Nantes 19 3 9 7 22 29 18

Saint-Etienne 19 5 3 11 18 39 18

-----------------------------------

Rennes 19 5 2 12 26 30 17

-----------------------------------

Montpellier 19 4 3 12 20 44 15

Le Havre 19 4 1 14 14 38 13

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

