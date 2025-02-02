Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 20 15 5 0 54 19 50
Marseille 19 11 4 4 40 23 37
Monaco 19 10 4 5 32 22 34
-----------------------------------
Nice 19 9 6 4 38 25 33
-----------------------------------
Lens 20 9 6 5 25 18 33
-----------------------------------
Lille 19 8 8 3 29 19 32
-----------------------------------
Lyon 19 8 6 5 30 23 30
Brest 20 9 1 10 31 36 28
Strasbourg 19 7 6 6 33 31 27
Toulouse 19 7 4 8 20 21 25
Auxerre 19 6 5 8 25 29 23
Reims 19 5 7 7 25 27 22
Angers 19 6 4 9 21 28 22
Nantes 19 3 9 7 22 29 18
Saint-Etienne 19 5 3 11 18 39 18
-----------------------------------
Rennes 19 5 2 12 26 30 17
-----------------------------------
Montpellier 20 4 3 13 20 46 15
Le Havre 19 4 1 14 14 38 13
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
