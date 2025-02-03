Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 20 15 5 0 54 19 50

Marseille 19 11 4 4 40 23 37

Monaco 20 11 4 5 36 24 37

-----------------------------------

Lille 20 9 8 3 33 20 35

-----------------------------------

Nice 20 9 7 4 39 26 34

-----------------------------------

Lens 20 9 6 5 25 18 33

-----------------------------------

Lyon 19 8 6 5 30 23 30

Brest 20 9 1 10 31 36 28

Strasbourg 20 7 6 7 33 32 27

Toulouse 20 7 5 8 21 22 26

Angers 20 6 5 9 22 29 23

Auxerre 20 6 5 9 27 33 23

Reims 20 5 7 8 26 29 22

Nantes 20 4 9 7 24 30 21

Rennes 20 6 2 12 27 30 20

-----------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 20 5 3 12 19 43 18

-----------------------------------

Montpellier 20 4 3 13 20 46 15

Le Havre 20 4 2 14 15 39 14

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

