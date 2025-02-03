Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 20 15 5 0 54 19 50
Marseille 19 11 4 4 40 23 37
Monaco 20 11 4 5 36 24 37
-----------------------------------
Lille 20 9 8 3 33 20 35
-----------------------------------
Nice 20 9 7 4 39 26 34
-----------------------------------
Lens 20 9 6 5 25 18 33
-----------------------------------
Lyon 19 8 6 5 30 23 30
Brest 20 9 1 10 31 36 28
Strasbourg 20 7 6 7 33 32 27
Toulouse 20 7 5 8 21 22 26
Angers 20 6 5 9 22 29 23
Auxerre 20 6 5 9 27 33 23
Reims 20 5 7 8 26 29 22
Nantes 20 4 9 7 24 30 21
Rennes 20 6 2 12 27 30 20
-----------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 20 5 3 12 19 43 18
-----------------------------------
Montpellier 20 4 3 13 20 46 15
Le Havre 20 4 2 14 15 39 14
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
