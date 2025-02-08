Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 20 15 5 0 54 19 50

Marseille 20 12 4 4 43 25 40

Monaco 20 11 4 5 36 24 37

-----------------------------------

Lille 20 9 8 3 33 20 35

-----------------------------------

Nice 20 9 7 4 39 26 34

-----------------------------------

Lens 20 9 6 5 25 18 33

-----------------------------------

Brest 21 10 1 10 33 36 31

Lyon 20 8 6 6 32 26 30

Strasbourg 20 7 6 7 33 32 27

Toulouse 20 7 5 8 21 22 26

Auxerre 20 6 5 9 27 33 23

Angers 20 6 5 9 22 29 23

Reims 20 5 7 8 26 29 22

Nantes 21 4 9 8 24 32 21

Rennes 20 6 2 12 27 30 20

-----------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 20 5 3 12 19 43 18

-----------------------------------

Montpellier 20 4 3 13 20 46 15

Le Havre 20 4 2 14 15 39 14

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

afp