Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 21 16 5 0 58 20 53
Marseille 20 12 4 4 43 25 40
Nice 21 10 7 4 41 26 37
-----------------------------------
Monaco 21 11 4 6 37 28 37
-----------------------------------
Lille 21 9 8 4 34 22 35
-----------------------------------
Lyon 21 9 6 6 36 26 33
-----------------------------------
Lens 21 9 6 6 25 20 33
Brest 21 10 1 10 33 36 31
Strasbourg 20 7 6 7 33 32 27
Toulouse 20 7 5 8 21 22 26
Rennes 21 7 2 12 29 30 23
Auxerre 20 6 5 9 27 33 23
Angers 20 6 5 9 22 29 23
Reims 21 5 7 9 26 33 22
Nantes 21 4 9 8 24 32 21
-----------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 21 5 3 13 19 45 18
-----------------------------------
Le Havre 21 5 2 14 17 40 17
Montpellier 20 4 3 13 20 46 15
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
