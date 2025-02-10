Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 21 16 5 0 58 20 53

Marseille 20 12 4 4 43 25 40

Nice 21 10 7 4 41 26 37

-----------------------------------

Monaco 21 11 4 6 37 28 37

-----------------------------------

Lille 21 9 8 4 34 22 35

-----------------------------------

Lyon 21 9 6 6 36 26 33

-----------------------------------

Lens 21 9 6 6 25 20 33

Brest 21 10 1 10 33 36 31

Strasbourg 21 8 6 7 35 32 30

Toulouse 21 7 6 8 23 24 27

Auxerre 21 6 6 9 29 35 24

Rennes 21 7 2 12 29 30 23

Angers 20 6 5 9 22 29 23

Reims 21 5 7 9 26 33 22

Nantes 21 4 9 8 24 32 21

-----------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 21 5 3 13 19 45 18

-----------------------------------

Le Havre 21 5 2 14 17 40 17

Montpellier 21 4 3 16 20 48 15

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

