Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 21 16 5 0 58 20 53

Marseille 22 14 4 4 50 26 46

Monaco 22 12 4 6 44 29 40

-----------------------------------

Nice 21 10 7 4 41 26 37

-----------------------------------

Lille 21 9 8 4 34 22 35

-----------------------------------

Lyon 21 9 6 6 36 26 33

-----------------------------------

Lens 21 9 6 6 25 20 33

Brest 22 10 2 10 35 38 32

Strasbourg 21 8 6 7 35 32 30

Toulouse 21 7 6 8 23 24 27

Auxerre 22 6 7 9 31 37 25

Rennes 21 7 2 12 29 30 23

Angers 21 6 5 10 22 31 23

Reims 21 5 7 9 26 33 22

Nantes 22 4 9 9 25 39 21

-----------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 22 5 3 14 20 50 18

-----------------------------------

Le Havre 21 5 2 14 17 40 17

Montpellier 21 4 3 16 20 48 15

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2