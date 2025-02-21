Football: French Ligue 1 table

Open Menu

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 22 17 5 0 59 20 56

Marseille 22 14 4 4 50 26 46

Nice 22 11 7 4 44 27 40

-----------------------------------

Monaco 22 12 4 6 44 29 40

-----------------------------------

Lille 22 10 8 4 36 22 38

-----------------------------------

Lyon 22 10 6 6 40 27 36

-----------------------------------

Strasbourg 22 9 6 7 37 32 33

Lens 22 9 6 7 25 22 33

Brest 22 10 2 10 35 38 32

Toulouse 22 7 6 9 23 25 27

Angers 22 7 5 10 23 31 26

Auxerre 22 6 7 9 31 37 25

Rennes 22 7 2 13 29 32 23

Reims 22 5 7 10 26 34 22

Nantes 22 4 9 9 25 39 21

-----------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 22 5 3 14 20 50 18

-----------------------------------

Le Havre 22 5 2 15 18 43 17

Montpellier 22 4 3 17 21 52 15

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

afp

