Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 22 17 5 0 59 20 56
Marseille 23 14 4 5 50 29 46
Nice 23 12 7 4 46 27 43
-----------------------------------
Lille 23 11 8 4 38 23 41
-----------------------------------
Monaco 23 12 4 7 45 31 40
-----------------------------------
Lyon 22 10 6 6 40 27 36
-----------------------------------
Strasbourg 23 9 7 7 37 32 34
Lens 23 9 6 8 26 25 33
Brest 23 10 3 10 35 38 33
Toulouse 23 8 6 9 27 26 30
Auxerre 23 7 7 9 34 37 28
Angers 23 7 6 10 26 34 27
Rennes 23 8 2 13 30 32 26
Nantes 23 5 9 9 28 40 24
Reims 23 5 7 11 26 35 22
-----------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 23 5 4 14 23 53 19
-----------------------------------
Le Havre 23 5 2 16 19 47 17
Montpellier 23 4 3 16 21 54 15
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
Recent Stories
Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..
Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025
Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over Manchester City
Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocco as leading Arab Hope Maker
Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed
UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties
Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title
United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partners at Munich Security Conferenc ..
Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024
Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomorrow
Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change
More Stories From World
-
Modric stunner maintains Real Madrid title charge4 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table4 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - 1st update4 minutes ago
-
American Airlines flight lands in Rome after 'security' issue24 minutes ago
-
EU to hold special Ukraine summit March 6: official34 minutes ago
-
American Airlines flight lands in Rome after 'alleged bomb scare'44 minutes ago
-
Global prayers for 'critically ill' pope54 minutes ago
-
AJ&K president meets American lawmaker, urges US to resolve Kashmir dispute2 hours ago
-
‘Enough is Enough’ as Ukraine war reaches the 3-year mark, UN chief says; UNSC to meet Monday3 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table4 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results4 hours ago
-
Golf: Kenya Open scores4 hours ago