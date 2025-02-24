Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 22 17 5 0 59 20 56

Marseille 23 14 4 5 50 29 46

Nice 23 12 7 4 46 27 43

-----------------------------------

Lille 23 11 8 4 38 23 41

-----------------------------------

Monaco 23 12 4 7 45 31 40

-----------------------------------

Lyon 22 10 6 6 40 27 36

-----------------------------------

Strasbourg 23 9 7 7 37 32 34

Lens 23 9 6 8 26 25 33

Brest 23 10 3 10 35 38 33

Toulouse 23 8 6 9 27 26 30

Auxerre 23 7 7 9 34 37 28

Angers 23 7 6 10 26 34 27

Rennes 23 8 2 13 30 32 26

Nantes 23 5 9 9 28 40 24

Reims 23 5 7 11 26 35 22

-----------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 23 5 4 14 23 53 19

-----------------------------------

Le Havre 23 5 2 16 19 47 17

Montpellier 23 4 3 16 21 54 15

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2