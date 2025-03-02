Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 24 19 5 0 66 23 62
Marseille 23 14 4 5 50 29 46
Nice 24 13 7 4 49 28 46
-----------------------------------
Monaco 24 13 4 7 48 31 43
-----------------------------------
Lille 24 11 8 5 39 27 41
-----------------------------------
Lyon 24 11 6 7 44 31 39
-----------------------------------
Strasbourg 23 9 7 7 37 32 34
Lens 24 9 6 9 29 29 33
Brest 24 10 3 11 36 40 33
Toulouse 23 8 6 9 27 26 30
Auxerre 23 7 7 9 34 37 28
Angers 23 7 6 10 26 34 27
Rennes 23 8 2 13 30 32 26
Nantes 23 5 9 9 28 40 24
Reims 24 5 7 12 26 38 22
-----------------------------------
Le Havre 24 6 2 16 23 50 20
-----------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 24 5 4 15 24 56 19
Montpellier 23 4 3 16 21 54 15
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
