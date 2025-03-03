Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Published March 03, 2025

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 24 19 5 0 66 23 62

Marseille 23 14 4 5 50 29 46

Nice 24 13 7 4 49 28 46

-----------------------------------

Monaco 24 13 4 7 48 31 43

-----------------------------------

Lille 24 11 8 5 39 27 41

-----------------------------------

Lyon 24 11 6 7 44 31 39

-----------------------------------

Strasbourg 24 10 7 7 38 32 37

Toulouse 24 9 6 9 31 26 33

Lens 24 9 6 9 29 29 33

Brest 24 10 3 11 36 40 33

Rennes 24 9 2 13 34 32 29

Auxerre 24 7 7 10 34 38 28

Angers 24 7 6 11 26 38 27

Nantes 23 5 9 9 28 40 24

Reims 24 5 7 12 26 38 22

-----------------------------------

Le Havre 24 6 2 16 23 50 20

-----------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 24 5 4 15 24 56 19

Montpellier 24 4 3 17 21 58 15

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

