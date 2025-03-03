Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 24 19 5 0 66 23 62
Marseille 23 14 4 5 50 29 46
Nice 24 13 7 4 49 28 46
-----------------------------------
Monaco 24 13 4 7 48 31 43
-----------------------------------
Lille 24 11 8 5 39 27 41
-----------------------------------
Lyon 24 11 6 7 44 31 39
-----------------------------------
Strasbourg 24 10 7 7 38 32 37
Toulouse 24 9 6 9 31 26 33
Lens 24 9 6 9 29 29 33
Brest 24 10 3 11 36 40 33
Rennes 24 9 2 13 34 32 29
Auxerre 24 7 7 10 34 38 28
Angers 24 7 6 11 26 38 27
Nantes 23 5 9 9 28 40 24
Reims 24 5 7 12 26 38 22
-----------------------------------
Le Havre 24 6 2 16 23 50 20
-----------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 24 5 4 15 24 56 19
Montpellier 24 4 3 17 21 58 15
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council
Arab League calls for fair water resource management
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table16 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st udpate16 minutes ago
-
Israeli soldiers stole ‘mountains’ of cash & gold from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria: Report26 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table26 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results1 hour ago