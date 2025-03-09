Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 25 20 5 0 70 24 65

Marseille 24 15 4 5 52 29 49

Nice 24 13 7 4 49 28 46

-----------------------------------

Monaco 25 13 5 7 49 32 44

-----------------------------------

Lille 24 11 8 5 39 27 41

-----------------------------------

Lyon 24 11 6 7 44 31 39

-----------------------------------

Strasbourg 24 10 7 7 38 32 37

Toulouse 25 9 7 9 32 27 34

Lens 24 9 6 9 29 29 33

Brest 24 10 3 11 36 40 33

Rennes 25 9 2 14 35 36 29

Auxerre 24 7 7 10 34 38 28

Angers 24 7 6 11 26 38 27

Nantes 24 5 9 10 28 42 24

Reims 24 5 7 12 26 38 22

-----------------------------------

Le Havre 24 6 2 16 23 50 20

-----------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 24 5 4 15 24 56 19

Montpellier 24 4 3 17 21 58 15

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2