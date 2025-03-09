Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 25 20 5 0 70 24 65

Marseille 24 15 4 5 52 29 49

Nice 24 13 7 4 49 28 46

-----------------------------------

Monaco 25 13 5 7 49 32 44

-----------------------------------

Lille 24 11 8 5 39 27 41

-----------------------------------

Lyon 24 11 6 7 44 31 39

-----------------------------------

Strasbourg 24 10 7 7 38 32 37

Toulouse 25 9 7 9 32 27 34

Lens 24 9 6 9 29 29 33

Brest 24 10 3 11 36 40 33

Rennes 25 9 2 14 35 36 29

Auxerre 24 7 7 10 34 38 28

Angers 24 7 6 11 26 38 27

Nantes 24 5 9 10 28 42 24

Reims 24 5 7 12 26 38 22

-----------------------------------

Le Havre 24 6 2 16 23 50 20

-----------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 24 5 4 15 24 56 19

Montpellier 24 4 3 17 21 58 15

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan ..

Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

11 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/ ..

Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier Leagu ..

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of gov ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..

3 hours ago
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment ..

Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives

3 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

3 hours ago
 Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish ..

Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet ho ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan

4 hours ago
 Arab League condemns violence targeting government ..

Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria

5 hours ago
 France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza ..

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

5 hours ago

More Stories From World