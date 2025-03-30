Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's 1600 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 26 21 5 0 73 25 68

Marseille 27 15 4 8 54 36 49

Monaco 26 14 5 7 51 32 47

-----------------------------------

Nice 26 13 8 5 50 31 47

-----------------------------------

Strasbourg 27 13 7 7 45 35 46

-----------------------------------

Lyon 27 13 6 8 52 37 45

-----------------------------------

Lille 26 12 8 6 40 28 44

Lens 26 11 6 9 31 29 39

Brest 26 11 4 11 38 40 37

Toulouse 26 9 7 10 33 29 34

Auxerre 26 8 8 10 37 39 32

Rennes 26 9 2 15 35 37 29

Nantes 26 6 9 11 29 43 27

Angers 26 7 6 13 26 42 27

Reims 27 6 8 13 29 41 26

-----------------------------------

Le Havre 26 6 3 17 26 55 21

-----------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 25 5 5 15 25 57 20

Montpellier 25 4 3 18 21 59 15

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2