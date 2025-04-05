Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 27 22 5 0 79 26 71

Monaco 27 15 5 7 53 33 50

Marseille 27 15 4 8 54 36 49

---------------------------------

Nice 28 13 8 7 52 35 47

---------------------------------

Lille 27 13 8 6 41 28 47

---------------------------------

Strasbourg 27 13 7 7 45 35 46

---------------------------------

Lyon 27 13 6 8 52 37 45

Brest 27 12 4 11 42 42 40

Lens 27 11 6 10 31 30 39

Auxerre 27 9 8 10 38 39 35

Toulouse 27 9 7 11 35 33 34

Rennes 27 10 2 15 38 37 32

Nantes 28 7 9 12 33 47 30

Angers 27 7 6 14 26 45 27

Reims 27 6 8 13 29 41 26

---------------------------------

Le Havre 27 7 3 17 29 57 24

---------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 26 5 5 16 26 63 20

Montpellier 26 4 3 19 21 60 15

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

afp