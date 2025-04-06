Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 28 23 5 0 80 26 74 - champions
Monaco 28 15 5 8 54 35 50
Marseille 27 15 4 8 54 36 49
---------------------------------
Nice 28 13 8 7 52 35 47
---------------------------------
Lille 27 13 8 6 41 28 47
---------------------------------
Strasbourg 27 13 7 7 45 35 46
---------------------------------
Lyon 27 13 6 8 52 37 45
Brest 28 13 4 11 44 43 43
Lens 27 11 6 10 31 30 39
Auxerre 27 9 8 10 38 39 35
Toulouse 27 9 7 11 35 33 34
Rennes 27 10 2 15 38 37 32
Nantes 28 7 9 12 33 47 30
Angers 28 7 6 15 26 46 27
Reims 27 6 8 13 29 41 26
---------------------------------
Le Havre 27 7 3 17 29 57 24
---------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 27 6 5 16 28 63 23
Montpellier 27 4 3 20 21 62 15
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
Recent Stories
New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple
Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup
Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow
'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..
UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..
Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf
Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'
Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..
Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table1 minute ago
-
Israel's month-long blockade of aid into Gaza leaves children at grave risk: UNICEF21 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update21 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Charleston results41 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results - 2nd update1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago