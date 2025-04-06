Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 28 23 5 0 80 26 74 - champions

Monaco 28 15 5 8 54 35 50

Marseille 27 15 4 8 54 36 49

---------------------------------

Lyon 28 14 6 8 54 38 48

---------------------------------

Nice 28 13 8 7 52 35 47

---------------------------------

Lille 28 13 8 7 42 30 47

---------------------------------

Strasbourg 27 13 7 7 45 35 46

Brest 28 13 4 11 44 43 43

Lens 27 11 6 10 31 30 39

Auxerre 27 9 8 10 38 39 35

Toulouse 27 9 7 11 35 33 34

Rennes 27 10 2 15 38 37 32

Nantes 28 7 9 12 33 47 30

Angers 28 7 6 15 26 46 27

Reims 27 6 8 13 29 41 26

---------------------------------

Le Havre 27 7 3 17 29 57 24

---------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 27 6 5 16 28 63 23

Montpellier 27 4 3 20 21 62 15

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

afp

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

2 hours ago
 New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseu ..

New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's ..

Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow

11 hours ago
 'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

12 hours ago
Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..

12 hours ago
 UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drug ..

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf

12 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dub ..

Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen

13 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'

14 hours ago
 Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Enduranc ..

Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World