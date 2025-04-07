Football: French Ligue 1 table

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's final match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 28 23 5 0 80 26 74 - champions

Monaco 28 15 5 8 54 35 50

Marseille 27 15 4 8 54 36 49

---------------------------------

Strasbourg 28 14 7 7 46 35 49

---------------------------------

Lyon 28 14 6 8 54 38 48

---------------------------------

Nice 28 13 8 7 52 35 47

---------------------------------

Lille 28 13 8 7 42 30 47

Brest 28 13 4 11 44 43 43

Lens 28 12 6 10 32 30 42

Auxerre 28 10 8 10 39 39 38

Toulouse 27 9 7 11 35 33 34

Rennes 28 10 2 16 38 38 32

Nantes 28 7 9 12 33 47 30

Angers 28 7 6 15 26 46 27

Le Havre 28 8 3 17 31 57 27

---------------------------------

Reims 28 6 8 14 29 42 26

---------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 28 6 5 17 28 64 23

Montpellier 28 4 3 21 21 64 15

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

