Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 28 23 5 0 80 26 74 - champions
Marseille 28 16 4 8 57 38 52
Monaco 28 15 5 8 54 35 50
---------------------------------
Strasbourg 28 14 7 7 46 35 49
---------------------------------
Lyon 28 14 6 8 54 38 48
---------------------------------
Nice 28 13 8 7 52 35 47
---------------------------------
Lille 28 13 8 7 42 30 47
Brest 28 13 4 11 44 43 43
Lens 28 12 6 10 32 30 42
Auxerre 28 10 8 10 39 39 38
Toulouse 28 9 7 12 37 36 34
Rennes 28 10 2 16 38 38 32
Nantes 28 7 9 12 33 47 30
Angers 28 7 6 15 26 46 27
Le Havre 28 8 3 17 31 57 27
---------------------------------
Reims 28 6 8 14 29 42 26
---------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 28 6 5 17 28 64 23
Montpellier 28 4 3 21 21 64 15
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
