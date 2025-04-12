Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 09:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 28 23 5 0 80 26 74 - champions
Marseille 28 16 4 8 57 38 52
Monaco 28 15 5 8 54 35 50
---------------------------------
Strasbourg 28 14 7 7 46 35 49
---------------------------------
Lyon 28 14 6 8 54 38 48
---------------------------------
Nice 28 13 8 7 52 35 47
---------------------------------
Lille 28 13 8 7 42 30 47
Brest 28 13 4 11 44 43 43
Lens 29 12 6 11 32 32 42
Auxerre 28 10 8 10 39 39 38
Toulouse 28 9 7 12 37 36 34
Rennes 28 10 2 16 38 38 32
Nantes 28 7 9 12 33 47 30
Reims 29 7 8 14 31 42 29
Angers 28 7 6 15 26 46 27
---------------------------------
Le Havre 28 8 3 17 31 57 27
---------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 28 6 5 17 28 64 23
Montpellier 28 4 3 21 21 64 15
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
afp
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Challenge Cup results3 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated3 hours ago
-
Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix grid3 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - collated3 hours ago
-
De Bruyne leads Man City comeback, Arsenal held by Brentford4 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated4 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table4 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update4 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table4 hours ago