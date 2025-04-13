Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 12:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 28 23 5 0 80 26 74 - champions
Monaco 29 16 5 8 57 35 53
Marseille 29 16 4 9 57 41 52
---------------------------------
Strasbourg 28 14 7 7 46 35 49
---------------------------------
Lyon 28 14 6 8 54 38 48
---------------------------------
Nice 28 13 8 7 52 35 47
---------------------------------
Lille 28 13 8 7 42 30 47
Brest 28 13 4 11 44 43 43
Lens 29 12 6 11 32 32 42
Auxerre 28 10 8 10 39 39 38
Toulouse 28 9 7 12 37 36 34
Rennes 28 10 2 16 38 38 32
Nantes 28 7 9 12 33 47 30
Reims 29 7 8 14 31 42 29
Angers 28 7 6 15 26 46 27
---------------------------------
Le Havre 28 8 3 17 31 57 27
---------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 28 6 5 17 28 64 23
Montpellier 28 4 3 21 21 64 15
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
