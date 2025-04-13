Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 28 23 5 0 80 26 74 - champions

Monaco 29 16 5 8 57 35 53

Marseille 29 16 4 9 57 41 52

---------------------------------

Lille 29 14 8 7 44 31 50

---------------------------------

Strasbourg 28 14 7 7 46 35 49

---------------------------------

Lyon 28 14 6 8 54 38 48

---------------------------------

Nice 28 13 8 7 52 35 47

Brest 28 13 4 11 44 43 43

Lens 29 12 6 11 32 32 42

Auxerre 28 10 8 10 39 39 38

Toulouse 29 9 7 13 38 38 34

Rennes 28 10 2 16 38 38 32

Nantes 28 7 9 12 33 47 30

Reims 29 7 8 14 31 42 29

Angers 28 7 6 15 26 46 27

---------------------------------

Le Havre 28 8 3 17 31 57 27

---------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 28 6 5 17 28 64 23

Montpellier 28 4 3 21 21 64 15

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2