Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 02:30 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 28 23 5 0 80 26 74 - champions

Monaco 29 16 5 8 57 35 53

Marseille 29 16 4 9 57 41 52

---------------------------------

Lille 29 14 8 7 44 31 50

---------------------------------

Strasbourg 29 14 8 7 48 37 50

---------------------------------

Nice 29 13 9 7 54 37 48

---------------------------------

Lyon 28 14 6 8 54 38 48

Brest 28 13 4 11 44 43 43

Lens 29 12 6 11 32 32 42

Auxerre 28 10 8 10 39 39 38

Toulouse 29 9 7 13 38 38 34

Rennes 28 10 2 16 38 38 32

Nantes 28 7 9 12 33 47 30

Reims 29 7 8 14 31 42 29

Angers 28 7 6 15 26 46 27

---------------------------------

Le Havre 28 8 3 17 31 57 27

---------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 28 6 5 17 28 64 23

Montpellier 28 4 3 21 21 64 15

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

49 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

50 minutes ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

1 hour ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

1 hour ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

2 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

3 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

3 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

5 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

5 hours ago

More Stories From World