Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 28 23 5 0 80 26 74 - champions

Monaco 29 16 5 8 57 35 53

Marseille 29 16 4 9 57 41 52

---------------------------------

Lyon 29 15 6 8 57 39 51

---------------------------------

Lille 29 14 8 7 44 31 50

---------------------------------

Strasbourg 29 14 8 7 48 37 50

---------------------------------

Nice 29 13 9 7 54 37 48

Brest 29 13 5 11 47 46 44

Lens 29 12 6 11 32 32 42

Rennes 30 12 2 16 45 40 38

Auxerre 29 10 8 11 40 42 38

Toulouse 29 9 7 13 38 38 34

Nantes 29 7 9 13 34 49 30

Angers 29 8 6 15 28 46 30

Reims 29 7 8 14 31 42 29

---------------------------------

Le Havre 29 8 3 18 32 62 27

---------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 29 6 6 17 31 67 24

Montpellier 29 4 3 22 21 66 15

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

