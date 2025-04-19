Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 29 24 5 0 82 27 77 - champions

Monaco 29 16 5 8 57 35 53

Marseille 29 16 4 9 57 41 52

---------------------------------

Lyon 29 15 6 8 57 39 51

---------------------------------

Lille 29 14 8 7 44 31 50

---------------------------------

Strasbourg 29 14 8 7 48 37 50

---------------------------------

Nice 29 13 9 7 54 37 48

Brest 29 13 5 11 47 46 44

Lens 29 12 6 11 32 32 42

Rennes 30 12 2 16 45 40 38

Auxerre 29 10 8 11 40 42 38

Toulouse 29 9 7 13 38 38 34

Nantes 29 7 9 13 34 49 30

Angers 29 8 6 15 28 46 30

Reims 29 7 8 14 31 42 29

---------------------------------

Le Havre 30 8 3 19 33 64 27

---------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 29 6 6 17 31 67 24

Montpellier 29 4 3 22 21 66 15

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

7 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

7 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

7 hours ago
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

8 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

8 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

8 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

8 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

8 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

10 hours ago

More Stories From World