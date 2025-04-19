Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 29 24 5 0 82 27 77 - champions
Monaco 29 16 5 8 57 35 53
Marseille 29 16 4 9 57 41 52
---------------------------------
Lyon 29 15 6 8 57 39 51
---------------------------------
Lille 29 14 8 7 44 31 50
---------------------------------
Strasbourg 29 14 8 7 48 37 50
---------------------------------
Nice 29 13 9 7 54 37 48
Brest 29 13 5 11 47 46 44
Lens 29 12 6 11 32 32 42
Rennes 30 12 2 16 45 40 38
Auxerre 29 10 8 11 40 42 38
Toulouse 29 9 7 13 38 38 34
Nantes 29 7 9 13 34 49 30
Angers 29 8 6 15 28 46 30
Reims 29 7 8 14 31 42 29
---------------------------------
Le Havre 30 8 3 19 33 64 27
---------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 29 6 6 17 31 67 24
Montpellier 29 4 3 22 21 66 15
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
