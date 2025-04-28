Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 31 24 6 1 84 31 78 - champions
Lille 31 16 8 7 49 32 56
Monaco 31 16 7 8 58 36 55
----------------------------------
Marseille 30 17 4 9 62 42 55
----------------------------------
Lyon 31 16 6 9 62 42 54
----------------------------------
Nice 31 15 9 7 59 39 54
----------------------------------
Strasbourg 31 15 9 7 51 38 54
Lens 31 13 6 12 35 37 45
Brest 30 13 5 12 48 49 44
Auxerre 31 11 8 12 45 45 41
Rennes 31 12 2 17 46 44 38
Toulouse 31 9 8 14 38 39 35
Reims 31 8 9 14 32 42 33
Nantes 31 7 11 13 35 50 32
Angers 31 8 6 17 29 50 30
----------------------------------
Le Havre 31 8 4 19 34 65 28
----------------------------------
Saint-Etienne 31 7 6 18 34 71 27
Montpellier 31 4 4 23 22 71 16 - relegated
Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
Note 2: If PSG win the French Cup, sixth place in Ligue 1 will enter the Europa League, and seventh will go into the Conference League
