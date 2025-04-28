Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 31 24 6 1 84 31 78 - champions

Lille 31 16 8 7 49 32 56

Monaco 31 16 7 8 58 36 55

----------------------------------

Marseille 30 17 4 9 62 42 55

----------------------------------

Lyon 31 16 6 9 62 42 54

----------------------------------

Nice 31 15 9 7 59 39 54

----------------------------------

Strasbourg 31 15 9 7 51 38 54

Lens 31 13 6 12 35 37 45

Brest 30 13 5 12 48 49 44

Auxerre 31 11 8 12 45 45 41

Rennes 31 12 2 17 46 44 38

Toulouse 31 9 8 14 38 39 35

Reims 31 8 9 14 32 42 33

Nantes 31 7 11 13 35 50 32

Angers 31 8 6 17 29 50 30

----------------------------------

Le Havre 31 8 4 19 34 65 28

----------------------------------

Saint-Etienne 31 7 6 18 34 71 27

Montpellier 31 4 4 23 22 71 16 - relegated

Note: Top three qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

Note 2: If PSG win the French Cup, sixth place in Ligue 1 will enter the Europa League, and seventh will go into the Conference League