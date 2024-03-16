Football: German Bundesliga Result
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 11:20 PM
BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Collated German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Union Berlin 2 (Vertessen 50, Aaronson 52) Werder Bremen 1 (Weiser 63)
Wolfsburg 1 (Wimmer 9) Augsburg 3 (Maier 45+2, Jakic 61, 79)
Mainz 2 (Burkardt 45+3-pen, 71) Bochum 0
Heidenheim 1 (Dinkci 66) Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Hack 9)
Darmstadt 2 (Skarke 28, Vilhelmsson 90+5) Bayern Munich 5 (Musiala 36, 64, Kane 45+1, Gnabry 74, Tel 90+3)
Playing later (1430 GMT unless stated)
Hoffenheim v Stuttgart (1730)
Sunday
Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)
Played Friday
Cologne 1 (Adamyan 18) RB Leipzig 5 (Simons 15, Openda 63, 67, Haidara 70, Poulsen 82)
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
IGP orders action over violence against women
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations
Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..
More Stories From World
-
Kane breaks 60-year record and Musiala dazzles in Bayern romp14 minutes ago
-
'Extraordinary' Vinicius strikes twice as leaders Madrid thrash Osasuna24 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table25 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table34 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results35 minutes ago
-
Jasper Philipsen wins razor's edge Milan-San Remo1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Jasper Philipsen wins razor's edge Milan-San Remo1 hour ago
-
'Invigorated' Shiffrin takes World Cup tally to 972 hours ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results2 hours ago
-
Israel's relentless bombing of Gaza leaves behind 23 million tonnes of debris: UN3 hours ago
-
Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power5 hours ago