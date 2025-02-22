Football: German Bundesliga Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga result on Friday:
Freiburg 5 (Sildialli 15, Grifo 33, 57, Doan 76, 90+2) Werder Bremen 0
Saturday (1430 GMT unless stated)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Augsburg, Wolfsburg v Bochum, Mainz v St Pauli, Holstein Kiel v Bayer Leverkusen; Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin (1730)
Sunday
RB Leipzig v Heidenheim (1430 GMT), Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630), Hoffenheim v Stuttgart (1830)
