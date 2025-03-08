Football: German Bundesliga Result
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga result on Friday:
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Lainer 73) Mainz 3 (Nebel 39, Kohr 48, Amiri 77)
Playing Saturday (1430 GMT unless stated)
Wolfsburg v St Pauli, Bayern Munich v Bochum, Holstein Kiel v Stuttgart, Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg, Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen, Freiburg v RB Leipzig (1730)
Sunday
Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Berlin, Hoffenheim v Heidenheim (1630)
Recent Stories
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga result6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges Syria to comply with UNSC resolution seeking chemical weapons' elimination46 minutes ago
-
36 injured in Australian army truck accident on storm deployment2 hours ago
-
36 injured in Australian army truck accident on storm deployment2 hours ago
-
Quiet night for Pope Francis in hospital: Vatican4 hours ago
-
Barrett injury adds to Super Rugby woes for champion Blues4 hours ago
-
Russian strikes kill 12 in eastern Ukraine4 hours ago
-
China's private enterprises' technological innovations key to achieving high quality development: CP ..4 hours ago
-
China holds reception for International Women's Day4 hours ago
-
Myanmar junta chief says election to be held by January: state media4 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - collated4 hours ago
-
Cavs survive Hornets scare, Jokic makes history in Nuggets win6 hours ago