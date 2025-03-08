Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Result

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Football: German Bundesliga result

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga result on Friday:

Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Lainer 73) Mainz 3 (Nebel 39, Kohr 48, Amiri 77)

Playing Saturday (1430 GMT unless stated)

Wolfsburg v St Pauli, Bayern Munich v Bochum, Holstein Kiel v Stuttgart, Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg, Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen, Freiburg v RB Leipzig (1730)

Sunday

Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Berlin, Hoffenheim v Heidenheim (1630)

