Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Friday

Friday

Bayern Munich 3 (Musiala 18, 70, Kane 90) Hoffenheim 0

Playing Saturday (1430 GMT unless stated)

Freiburg v Union Berlin, Mainz v Wolfsburg, Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt, Cologne v Heidenheim, Darmstadt v Borussia Dortmund (1730)

Playing Sunday

Bochum v Werder Bremen, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Stuttgart (1630)

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

9 hours ago
 National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

9 hours ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

9 hours ago
 Three die as fire erupts in house

Three die as fire erupts in house

9 hours ago
 Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and south ..

Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza

9 hours ago
 Blinken meets senior Chinese official

Blinken meets senior Chinese official

9 hours ago
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Poli ..

Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police

9 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

9 hours ago
 US banks report mixed results, see consumers as st ..

US banks report mixed results, see consumers as still fairly healthy

9 hours ago
 France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder

France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder

9 hours ago
 US bank Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs in medium ter ..

US bank Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs in medium term

9 hours ago
 Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with e ..

Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with environmental challenges

9 hours ago

More Stories From World