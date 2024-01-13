Football: German Bundesliga Results
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Friday
Friday
Bayern Munich 3 (Musiala 18, 70, Kane 90) Hoffenheim 0
Playing Saturday (1430 GMT unless stated)
Freiburg v Union Berlin, Mainz v Wolfsburg, Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt, Cologne v Heidenheim, Darmstadt v Borussia Dortmund (1730)
Playing Sunday
Bochum v Werder Bremen, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Stuttgart (1630)
Recent Stories
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
National polio immunization campaign concludes
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December
Three die as fire erupts in house
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza
Blinken meets senior Chinese official
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
US banks report mixed results, see consumers as still fairly healthy
France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder
US bank Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs in medium term
Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with environmental challenges
More Stories From World
-
Massive trove of ancient artifacts, skeletons found in Brazil1 minute ago
-
Suriname ex-president refuses surrender for murder sentence31 minutes ago
-
Siao Him Fa retains Euro figure skating title despite banned backflip31 minutes ago
-
'Shining light goes on': 75,000 fans salute Beckenbauer41 minutes ago
-
Big freeze grips US, chilling Iowa caucus campaigning51 minutes ago
-
China urges all parties in Yemen to prevent conflict expansion7 hours ago
-
Delta reports profit jump but lowers earnings forecast9 hours ago
-
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December9 hours ago
-
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza9 hours ago
-
Blinken meets senior Chinese official9 hours ago
-
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 20239 hours ago
-
Earth 'scorching' as 2023 was hottest year on record: UN weather agency9 hours ago