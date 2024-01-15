Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 12:21 AM

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:

Bochum 1 (Osterhage 64) Werder Bremen 1 (Stark 90+3)

Playing later

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Stuttgart (1630 GMT)

Played Saturday

Darmstadt 0 Borussia Dortmund 3 (Brandt 24, Reus 77, Moukoko 90+2)

RB Leipzig 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Knauff 7)

Freiburg 0 Union Berlin 0

Mainz 1 (Widmer 61) Wolfsburg 1 (Cerny 12)

Cologne 1 (Selke 29) Heidenheim 1 (Beck 55)

Augsburg 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Palacios 90+4)

Played Friday

Bayern Munich 3 (Musiala 18, 70, Kane 90) Hoffenheim 0

