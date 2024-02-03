Football: German Bundesliga Results
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Friday:
Heidenheim 0 Borussia Dortmund 0
Saturday
(1430 GMT unless stated)
Mainz v Werder Bremen, Bochum v Augsburg, Darmstadt v Bayer Leverkusen, Freiburg v Stuttgart, Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Cologne v Eintracht Frankfurt (1730)
Sunday
