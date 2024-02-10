Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) German Bundesliga result on Friday:

Borussia Dortmund 3 (Malen 16, 45+7, Fuellkrug 87) Freiburg 0

Playing Saturday (1430 GMT unless stated)

Augsburg v RB Leipzig, Werder Bremen v Heidenheim, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Darmstadt, Union Berlin v Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt v Bochum, Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich (1730)

Sunday

Stuttgart v Mainz, Hoffenheim v Cologne (1630)

