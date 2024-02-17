Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) German Bundesliga result on Friday:

Cologne 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Njinmah 70)

Playing Saturday (1430GMT unless stated)

Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund, Heidenheim v Bayer Leverkusen, Darmstadt v Stuttgart, Mainz v Augsburg, Hoffenheim v Union Berlin, RB Leipzig v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730)

Playing Sunday

Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bochum v Bayern Munich (1630)

