Football: German Bundesliga Results

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) German Bundesliga result on Friday:

Cologne 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Njinmah 70)

Playing Saturday (1430GMT unless stated)

Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund, Heidenheim v Bayer Leverkusen, Darmstadt v Stuttgart, Mainz v Augsburg, Hoffenheim v Union Berlin, RB Leipzig v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730)

Playing Sunday

Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bochum v Bayern Munich (1630)

More Stories From World