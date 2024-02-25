Football: German Bundesliga Results
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 01:20 AM
BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Bayern Munich 2 (Kane 56, 90+1) RB Leipzig 1 (Sesko 70)
Union Berlin 2 (Gosens 43, Schafer 45+2) Heidenheim 2 (Dovedan 3, Beste 71)
Werder Bremen 1 (Zimmermann 8-og) SV Darmstadt 1 (Justvan 33)
Stuttgart 1 (Millot 53) Cologne 1 (Martel 62)
Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 (Ngoumou Minpole 28, Weigl 35-pen, Reitz 72, Siebatcheu 78, Honorat 90+6) VfL Bochum 2 (Hofmann 75, Schlotterbeck 87)
Playing Sunday (GMT)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg (1430), Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim (1630), Augsburg v Freiburg (1830)
Played Friday
Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Xhaka 3, Andrich 68) Mainz 1 (Kohr 7)
Recent Stories
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
More Stories From World
-
Fulham puncture Man Utd's feel-good factor, Man City close on Liverpool9 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results9 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results19 minutes ago
-
Paolini battles back to 'incredible' Dubai triumph19 minutes ago
-
'Excellent' Bashir takes four wickets to put England on top49 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results50 minutes ago
-
Slovenia's Tratnik steals in for Het Nieuwsblad win59 minutes ago
-
Trump vows to crush Haley as Republican race heads south59 minutes ago
-
Hundreds protest in Senegal demanding new election date1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship table1 hour ago
-
Khachanov ends Mensik's dream Qatar run to clinch sixth title1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago