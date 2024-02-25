Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Football: German Bundesliga results

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:

Bayern Munich 2 (Kane 56, 90+1) RB Leipzig 1 (Sesko 70)

Union Berlin 2 (Gosens 43, Schafer 45+2) Heidenheim 2 (Dovedan 3, Beste 71)

Werder Bremen 1 (Zimmermann 8-og) SV Darmstadt 1 (Justvan 33)

Stuttgart 1 (Millot 53) Cologne 1 (Martel 62)

Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 (Ngoumou Minpole 28, Weigl 35-pen, Reitz 72, Siebatcheu 78, Honorat 90+6) VfL Bochum 2 (Hofmann 75, Schlotterbeck 87)

Playing Sunday (GMT)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg (1430), Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim (1630), Augsburg v Freiburg (1830)

Played Friday

Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Xhaka 3, Andrich 68) Mainz 1 (Kohr 7)

