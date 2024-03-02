Football: German Bundesliga Results
German Bundesliga results on Friday:
SC Freiburg 2 (Guenter 12, Hoeler 87) Bayern Munich 2 (Tel 35, Musiala 75)
Playing Saturday (all times 1430 GMT unless stated)
Mainz v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Heidenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt, Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund, Darmstadt v Augsburg, Bochum v RB Leipzig, Wolfsburg v Stuttgart (1730)
Playing Sunday
Cologne v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen (1630)
