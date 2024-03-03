Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Published March 03, 2024

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Friday:

SC Freiburg 2 (Guenter 12, Hoeler 87) Bayern Munich 2 (Tel 35, Musiala 75)

Playing Saturday (all times 1430 GMT unless stated)

Mainz v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Heidenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt, Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund, Darmstadt v Augsburg, Bochum v RB Leipzig, Wolfsburg v Stuttgart (1730)

Playing Sunday

Cologne v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen (1630)

