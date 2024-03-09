Football: German Bundesliga Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 10:10 PM
BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Bayern Munich 8 (Kane 13, 45+7, 70, Goretzka 19, 90+2, Mueller 47, Musiala 61, Gnabry 66) Mainz 1 (Amiri 31)
RB Leipzig 2 (Isherwood 3-og, Baumgartner 50) Darmstadt 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 (Honorat 32, Hack 71, 73) Cologne 3 (Alidou 7, 64, Downs 79)
Augsburg 1 (Gouweleeuw 22) Heidenheim 0
Playing later
Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund (1730 GMT)
Sunday
Bochum v Freiburg (1430), Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim (1630), Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg (1830)
Played Friday
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table10 minutes ago
-
Brignone denies Gut-Behrami with Are giant slalom win20 minutes ago
-
Warnock steps down as Aberdeen boss after Scottish Cup win30 minutes ago
-
Italy stun Scotland to claim first Six Nations home win in 11 years30 minutes ago
-
Spain's Martin takes pole for Qatar MotoGP, Bagnaia on second row31 minutes ago
-
Soaring food prices dampen Ramadan spirits in Nigeria1 hour ago
-
Three things we learned from India-England Test series1 hour ago
-
Shaista Ikramullah's painting unveiled at UN human rights HQ in Geneva3 hours ago
-
Thushara hat-trick hands Sri Lanka series win over Bangladesh3 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka third T20 scores3 hours ago
-
Campaigning wraps up in Portugal snap vote with right ahead4 hours ago
-
India may make more troubles against China, other neighbors: Chinese Scholar4 hours ago