Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Football: German Bundesliga results

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:

Bayern Munich 8 (Kane 13, 45+7, 70, Goretzka 19, 90+2, Mueller 47, Musiala 61, Gnabry 66) Mainz 1 (Amiri 31)

RB Leipzig 2 (Isherwood 3-og, Baumgartner 50) Darmstadt 0

Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 (Honorat 32, Hack 71, 73) Cologne 3 (Alidou 7, 64, Downs 79)

Augsburg 1 (Gouweleeuw 22) Heidenheim 0

Playing later

Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund (1730 GMT)

Sunday

Bochum v Freiburg (1430), Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim (1630), Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg (1830)

Played Friday

Stuttgart 2 (Guirassy 19, Fuehrich 65) Union Berlin 0

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

4 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

5 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

5 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

5 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

5 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

6 hours ago
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

6 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

6 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From World