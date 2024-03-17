Football: German Bundesliga Results
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 01:00 AM
BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Collated German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Hoffenheim 0 Stuttgart 3 (Millot 16, Guirassy 45+1, Leweling 68)
Union Berlin 2 (Vertessen 50, Aaronson 52) Werder Bremen 1 (Weiser 63)
Wolfsburg 1 (Wimmer 9) Augsburg 3 (Maier 45+2, Jakic 61, 79)
Mainz 2 (Burkardt 45+3-pen, 71) Bochum 0
Heidenheim 1 (Dinkci 66) Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Hack 9)
Darmstadt 2 (Skarke 28, Vilhelmsson 90+5) Bayern Munich 5 (Musiala 36, 64, Kane 45+1, Gnabry 74, Tel 90+3)
Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen (1430 GMT), Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)
Played Friday
Cologne 1 (Adamyan 18) RB Leipzig 5 (Simons 15, Openda 63, 67, Haidara 70, Poulsen 82)
Recent Stories
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
IGP orders action over violence against women
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations
More Stories From World
-
Silva fires Man City into FA Cup semi-finals, Coventry stun Wolves9 minutes ago
-
'No paradox': Putin voters convinced re-election will bring peace19 minutes ago
-
Luton rescue draw with Forest as Burnley keep survival hopes alive29 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship table2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga result2 hours ago
-
Kane breaks 60-year record and Musiala dazzles in Bayern romp2 hours ago
-
'Extraordinary' Vinicius strikes twice as leaders Madrid thrash Osasuna2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results2 hours ago
-
Jasper Philipsen wins razor's edge Milan-San Remo3 hours ago