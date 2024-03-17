Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 01:00 AM

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Collated German Bundesliga results on Saturday:

Hoffenheim 0 Stuttgart 3 (Millot 16, Guirassy 45+1, Leweling 68)

Union Berlin 2 (Vertessen 50, Aaronson 52) Werder Bremen 1 (Weiser 63)

Wolfsburg 1 (Wimmer 9) Augsburg 3 (Maier 45+2, Jakic 61, 79)

Mainz 2 (Burkardt 45+3-pen, 71) Bochum 0

Heidenheim 1 (Dinkci 66) Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Hack 9)

Darmstadt 2 (Skarke 28, Vilhelmsson 90+5) Bayern Munich 5 (Musiala 36, 64, Kane 45+1, Gnabry 74, Tel 90+3)

Sunday

Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen (1430 GMT), Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)

Played Friday

Cologne 1 (Adamyan 18) RB Leipzig 5 (Simons 15, Openda 63, 67, Haidara 70, Poulsen 82)

