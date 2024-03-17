Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Football: German Bundesliga results

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saunday:

Freiburg 2 (Doan 10, Keitel 79) Bayer Leverkusen 3 (Wirtz 2, Hlozek 40, Schick 53)

Playing later

Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630 GMT)

Played Saturday

Hoffenheim 0 Stuttgart 3 (Millot 16, Guirassy 45+1, Leweling 68)

Union Berlin 2 (Vertessen 50, Aaronson 52) Werder Bremen 1 (Weiser 63)

Wolfsburg 1 (Wimmer 9) Augsburg 3 (Maier 45+2, Jakic 61, 79)

Mainz 2 (Burkardt 45+3-pen, 71) Bochum 0

Heidenheim 1 (Dinkci 66) Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Hack 9)

Darmstadt 2 (Skarke 28, Vilhelmsson 90+5) Bayern Munich 5 (Musiala 36, 64, Kane 45+1, Gnabry 74, Tel 90+3)

Played Friday

Cologne 1 (Adamyan 18) RB Leipzig 5 (Simons 15, Openda 63, 67, Haidara 70, Poulsen 82)

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

23 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

23 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

1 day ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

1 day ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

1 day ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

1 day ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

1 day ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

1 day ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

1 day ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

1 day ago

More Stories From World