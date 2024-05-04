Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Published May 04, 2024

Football: German Bundesliga results

, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Friday:

Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric 90) RB Leipzig 1 (Sesko 38)

Playing Saturday (1330 GMT unless stated)

Stuttgart v Bayern Munich, Werder Bremen v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg, Wolfsburg v Darmstadt, Cologne v Freiburg (1630)

Playing Sunday

Union Berlin v Bochum, Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen (1530), Heidenheim v Mainz (1730)

More Stories From World